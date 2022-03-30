As we approach the anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., whose life was cut short by an assassin’s bullet April 4, 1968, there is no better way to honor his legacy than through altruistic volunteerism.
King’s life was a life of service to others.
Fittingly, April is recognized nationally as Volunteer Month.
When you think about it, every day could be called volunteer day here in South Georgia.
Volunteerism can define a community.
The people of our region are known for their generosity and it is a reputation well deserved.
Thousands of people throughout our readership area make real and lasting differences in the lives of others through volunteerism.
And there are so many ways to volunteer your time and talent to help others and to improve the community.
Whether it is serving meals to those in need, visiting the shut-in, mentoring a young person, picking up litter, participating in a neighborhood watch program, reading to a classroom, coaching a youth sports team or taking part in a food drive, there are ways for nearly everyone to be of service.
The truest measure of a society — as has often been said — is how it cares for its least fortunate.
There is another old saying that those who can, do. Those who can do more volunteer.
While charitable donations are needed, sometimes the best contribution we can make is to donate ourselves.
Giving our time can often mean as much, and even more, than giving our dollars.
Kahlil Gibran said, “You give but little when you give of your possessions. It is when you give of yourself that you truly give.”
Whether through our respective churches, other nonprofit organizations, or simply helping a family or individual, there are numerous ways to lend a helping hand.
In Valdosta and Lowndes County, there are many individuals, churches and organizations that have made a tradition of volunteering with various organizations and nonprofits.
But it seems there are never enough volunteers to serve all the community needs that exist.
King said it this way, “Everybody can be great. Because anybody can serve. You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and your verb agree to serve. ... You don’t have to know the second theory of thermodynamics in physics to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.”
Look for your opportunities to volunteer your time and resources throughout our region.
You need look no farther than your own civic club, church or favorite charity.
Thank you all for your generosity and service to our community.
