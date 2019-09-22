Many folks spend part of the weekend taking in a movie either at the cinema or at home.
Some viewers watch cinematic tales of heroism, or perhaps some people seek a little inspiration and rejuvenation after a long week.
If you’re looking for faces of heroic perseverance, forget the Hollywood faces on the big screen for one weekend.
Instead, take a look at the front-page story in the Sunday edition of The Valdosta Daily Times.
The article details the struggles, challenges, losses and victories of the tenacious spirits who have faced this deadly disease, which strikes in so many forms and knows no boundaries of race, age, economic background or gender.
There is no taking away from the survivors’ indomitable will in overcoming cancer but stories such as “Surviving Cancer” can lead to early checkups leading to a life-saving early diagnosis for others. It can lead to more research funding. Such stories can give hope and solace to cancer patients facing their own struggles.
Almost every life has been touched by cancer.
Either directly in the case of patients and survivors or indirectly as our parents, spouses, children, siblings, friends and neighbors have battled cancer.
We all likely know someone who has faced cancer and survived and many of us all know someone who has faced cancer and is gone.
Early detection and proper treatment are key to surviving cancer. We urge readers to get regular checkups. If finding a lump or feeling symptoms associated with various forms of cancer, visit your doctor.
It may be the first step in saving a life. Your life.
