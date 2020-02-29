Here’s another round of applause for individuals and organizations doing great things in the community.
Eighth-grade students from Valwood School took a tour of the White House. The White House tour is just one of many stops during their week-long academic field trip in Washington, D.C., a culminating activity for their American studies class – a history and literature course offered at Valwood School, school officials said. The annual trip varies every year; the White House tour is not always a part of the trip, as special permission is required. The 38 students and three chaperones visited Charleston, S.C., Washington, D.C., and the Amish Country, school officials said. Highlights of the trip include Mt. Vernon, Arlington Cemetery, the Capitol, the White House, the Washington Monument and several museums and monuments along the way. “Valwood School’s small class sizes allow our students to experience these academic field trips that they will remember for a lifetime,” school officials said.
Lowndes County Schools recently recognized Safety Awareness for Everyone award winners. The December winners are Debbie Wright and Luz Pedrera-Lee with Pine Grove Middle School. The January winners are Mary Brown and Owens Miller with Dewar Elementary School. The February winner is Roy Donaldson with Parker Mathis Learning Center. “These dedicated employees were selected for this award for making safety their top priority,” school officials said. Each winner received a $50 gift and will be re-entered for a $100 drawing at the end of the school year. Valdosta Insurance Services sponsors the award.
The 23rd Wing hosted the annual awards ceremony earlier this month. The ceremony recognized the top military and civilian personnel in 10 separate categories. “I want to personally congratulate everyone on all the hard work that you have dedicated to the mission in the last year,” said Col. Dan Walls, 23rd WG commander. “There’s a reason we give every nominee a medallion; even to get nominated at this level is an accomplishment in itself. Congratulations to each of our winners – you’ve earned it.” A total of 49 airmen and civilian personnel were nominated and evaluated through the squadron, group and wing levels with the field narrowing at each level. “This event gives recognition to those individuals who have continually gone above and beyond their requirements throughout the year,” said Master Sgt. Royche Ferrell, 23rd WG weapons safety manager. “It lets airmen know that their hard work has not gone unnoticed.” Even though the awards ceremony only comes around once a year, Ferrell emphasized how this event is a way the Air Force shows its appreciation for all that airmen do daily.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.