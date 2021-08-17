COVID-19 is getting worse here, much worse.
Our hospital is overrun with delta variant patients.
The patients are much younger than they have ever been since the beginning of this pandemic.
We are worried.
We hope you are all worried as well.
It is time to turn worry into action.
Nurses, respiratory therapists, doctors and other clinicians are working tirelessly to help patients recover and save lives.
South Georgia Medical Center is doing all it can do to get more people vaccinated.
SGMC is also providing free testing.
Public health officials say things are going to get worse before they get better.
This is not something happening somewhere else.
This is happening right here in our community.
The people in the hospital are our neighbors, friends and family members.
The vast majority of them are unvaccinated.
Why has this gotten so bad again right here in Valdosta and Lowndes County?
The vaccination rate here is lower than both state and national averages.
We must do better.
We must be better.
COVID-19 vaccinations are safe and effective — plain, pure and simple.
Please get vaccinated.
Please stop spreading false information.
Stop relying on Facebook for your information about the virus, vaccines and public health.
Stop listening to conspiracy theorists, anti-vaxxers and COVID deniers.
The virus is real.
The sicknesses are real.
The hospitalizations are real.
The deaths are real.
The vaccines really save lives.
You can helps save lives in these ways:
— If you are not vaccinated, get your vaccine today.
— Wear a protective mask indoors, when you are in public spaces.
— Socially distance, wash your hands frequently and use hand sanitizer.
— Stop spreading false information about COVID-19 and the vaccines.
The only path for stopping the spread and saving lives is through the vaccine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.