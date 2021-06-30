Think the pandemic is over?
Think again.
Lowndes County could very well be another outbreak just waiting to happen.
We hope it doesn’t happen.
But we must all admit the COVID-19 vaccination rate in our community is abysmal.
Only 26% of us are fully vaccinated.
Public health officials are saying the highly contagious Delta variant will most likely find its way to communities with low vaccination rates.
We have made so much progress in the fight against COVID. Cases, hospitalizations and, most importantly, deaths have plummeted, and that is great news.
The bad news is that while nearly 75% of residents are not fully vaccinated, hardly anyone it seems is wearing a protective mask in public.
The Centers for Disease Control has said fully vaccinated people can stop wearing protective masks in the vast majority of situations.
The CDC also says anyone who is not fully vaccinated, even those who have received the first shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, should continue wearing a mask when around others.
The vaccination rate in Lowndes County lags far behind state and national rates.
Asian-Americans in our community have the highest rate of vaccination.
Men, here, are far less likely to be vaccinated than women.
Black residents are less likely to be vaccinated than their white counterparts.
Vaccine hesitancy is obviously high in our community, despite consistent messaging from public health officials and community leaders about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines.
More must be done.
Vaccines are readily available. Supply is not an issue.
Community leaders have nearly stopped talking about COVID-19 and that is poor leadership. Elected and appointed city, county and state officials must keep sounding the alarm and touting the benefits of being fully vaccinated. Faith leaders must also stress the importance of vaccinations.
The unvaccinated, including those who have only received the first shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, must continue wearing protective masks, socially distancing and avoiding large gatherings.
