We congratulate the City of Valdosta as city leaders prepare for the unveiling of Unity Park and the downtown amphitheater.
Mayor Scott Matheson, Valdosta City Council and every stakeholder has every reason to be proud.
Every resident of Valdosta should also be proud.
Unity Park is a first-class, open-air venue and green space for Valdosta.
It is no secret that our downtown has faced its challenges and ups and downs. Recent business closings have dealt a hard blow.
However, all that is about to change.
We have little doubt the new park will serve as a true downtown anchor, bringing families and large crowds to the city center and, in turn, incubate growth and development.
On a daily basis, the park will serve as the perfect gathering place, play date destination for children, lunch picnic spot or just a peaceful place to sit and relax.
The park should always stay open and accessible during daylight hours, and we must all show a little pride by picking up after ourselves and keeping this downtown showplace a clean place.
Most importantly, we think city leaders picked the best name for the new park.
This park is so strategically located in the heart of the city and can be the perfect place to bring all of Valdosta together for unifying events.
There are so many things in recent years that have divided us.
We hope the park will unite us as we all come together for concerts, outdoor plays, movie nights, festivals, fundraisers, food truck days and other community happenings.
We encourage everyone to come out for the inaugural event at Unity Park Saturday, Aug. 20, from 4 until 10 p.m. The grand opening event will feature food trucks, a kid's zone and splash zone and the city has booked five bands for entertainment — Danny and the Jets, Mainstream, The Page Brothers, Rider and The Motowners.
Congratulations, Valdosta.
Saturday is a great day for our town.
