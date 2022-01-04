The permanent suspension of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal Twitter account for repeatedly posting lies about COVID-19 is not an abridgment of her First Amendment right to free speech.
Greene can say whatever crazy thing she wants to say but that does not mean Twitter, this newspaper or any other media must provide a platform to spread her dangerous rhetoric.
The media has a right — and responsibility — to object to harmful and false speech which creates an unsafe circumstance. The First Amendment also protects that right.
The objection in Twitter’s case is spelled out in the social network’s policy prohibiting misleading and false coronavirus comments.
Greene’s personal account ban occurred Sunday after she falsely tweeted that “extremely high amounts of Covid vaccine deaths,” posting problematic data from a group that self-interprets post-vaccine health issues. Her congressional account (@Rep-MTG) appears unaffected.
Twitter was right to invoke the permanent suspension, though it should have acted sooner.
She had her account temporarily suspended twice in the last six months – briefly (12 hours) in July for falsely stating COVID was “not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65,” and one week in August for inaccurately claiming virus vaccines were “failing.”
You can argue permanent suspension is too long; that it offers no remedy for users who are repentant and willing to accept responsibility for their actions.
Yet Greene – like former President Donald Trump, whose Twitter account went dark after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot — has shown no contrition whatsoever. She calls the Twitter suspension un-American and adds that Twitter can’t “handle the truth.”
It is Greene, however, who has a problem with the truth. And not only with her minacious COVID statements but also with her embrace of conspiracy theories and false statements about a stolen election.
She is bad for the Republican Party, bad for Georgia’s 14th congressional district and bad for America.
