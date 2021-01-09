Truth matters.
Facts matter.
Our commitment is to reporting the truth.
Consequently, people who do not like or agree with truthful, factual reporting will call us "fake news" and several names not worth mentioning.
When we express our opinions on the editorial page and the opinions section of our website, we certainly do not expect everyone to agree with those points of view.
That's why we freely publish letters and columns that dissent from the opinions we express.
But when we report facts in print and online, the truthfulness of those reports matter to us and we will continue to publish factual and truthful reports without apology or reservation.
We fully understand that people use the words "fake news," to refer to reporting which they simply do not like.
That is unfortunate.
Sadly, that mentality is reinforced by baseless social media posts and even activist, agenda-driven, partisan, information sources posing as a legitimate news source.
Our team of reporters are your friends and neighbors and are committed to reporting facts, celebrating our community and holding the powerful accountable.
They are not purveyors of false or misleading information.
They are dedicated to readers and value their personal integrity as truth-tellers.
They have no desire to deceive anyone.
Why would they?
They work each day to combat misinformation, fact check their stories and simply report truth.
They care about their community.
They care about the truth.
When we make an error, we correct it.
When we have a source, we cite it.
When we receive questionable information, we check and double check it.
When we can't verify, we refuse to publish it.
Your local newspaper is the genuine article and a reliable source for trustworthy news and information.
