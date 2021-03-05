It goes without saying this is a football town.
The public has a high level of interest in the head football coaching position at Valdosta High School.
No one ever doubted Coach Rush Propst would be a lightning rod.
He is controversial.
He has always been controversial.
There should be no sticker shock whatsoever, because the board of education, school administration and athletic boosters knew exactly what we were getting when Propst was hired.
He wins football games.
He wins a lot of football games.
State titles just seem to be in his DNA.
And allegations of wrongdoing have followed him wherever he has gone, from Hoover, Ala., to Moultrie to Valdosta.
Winning records have followed him as well.
Propst is candid and generally addresses his detractors head on.
He doesn’t shrink back from a battle either on the playing field or in the boardroom.
Current allegations about what is being called “funny money” are, at this point, just allegations and not the subject of any criminal investigation.
To date, there has been no actual evidence or proof disclosed to the public that he kept donated cash on hand to use in nefarious ways.
The school system itself is looking into it and trying to determine if there is any there there, or if this is more a matter of sour grapes, disgruntled associates and clashes of personality.
While it is easy to say time will tell, it is more important to say the board of education and school administration should tell.
The football program at Valdosta High is public business.
Public officials should be forthcoming about all public business.
Transparency is a must.
We urge the board and administration to provide regular updates and keep the public informed throughout this process.
While the Georgia Open Meetings and Open Records Act allows for certain personnel matters to be kept private, there is also a presumption of openness and only those things specifically exempted from disclosure can be legally withheld from the public. Everything else must be released.
Sunshine Laws also allow certain deliberations to be kept private but do not require it.
It should also be noted that this situation is already out in the public and once something is out in the open like this, there is no putting it back in the bottle.
If the school board, the administration, Propst himself or his accuser want to put an end to rumor, speculation and innuendo, the only way to do that is to be fully transparent.
