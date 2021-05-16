Valdosta has had enough of Rush Propst.
Actually, Valdosta has had way too much of Propst.
It is time to move on.
But who knows what the board of education is going to do next? It is obvious they don’t.
They vote to not renew his contact. Then they vote to have a called meeting to reconsider renewing the contact. Then, they cancel the meeting to reconsider. Will they now reschedule the canceled meeting or find some other way to keep spiraling down this rabbit hole?
Yes, Propst wins football games.
But, it’s just not worth it.
The controversies surrounding every program he has been a part of over the past decade make it clear that he is who he is, and we have no reason to expect him to be anyone else.
The fact that some members of the Valdosta Board of Education ever said they wanted to revisit the renewing of his contract is just unthinkable. It is almost as unthinkable as ever hiring him in the first place.
The football program has suffered.
The board of education has suffered.
The school system has suffered.
The community has suffered.
But, most importantly, our young people — students and players — have all suffered under this Valdosta Wildcat coaching debacle.
While it is easy to lay all the blame on Propst, the fact of the matter is all he did while at Valdosta was stay true to form.
The bulk of the blame rests squarely at the feet of the board of education.
Those who voted to bring the controversial and embattled Propst to the storied Wildcat program knew exactly who they were hiring, and they got exactly what they paid for — no surprises.
During the past few months, the BOE has been dysfunctional, so it is no surprise that it ended up with a dysfunctional coaching situation.
Parents and community stakeholders are beginning to speak out — as well they should.
We join our voice to their voices in calling for change.
If board members cannot change, then voters should make a change in board members.
The school board was poised to revisit Propst’s contract and despite the last second cancellation of that meeting, the board needs to put this controversy to rest once and for all.
To their credit, members Stacy Bush, Tad Moseley and Trey Sherwood opposed the idea of revisiting the coach’s ouster. Perhaps they know the school is already facing hefty fines and sanctions because of Propst and there is no telling what will happen next if he returns.
We believe it is time for a coach who will not only win football games, but who will mold character and be a role model. In fact, if we had to choose between molding character and being a role model or winning football games, we choose the former over the latter. It would be nice to have both.
We also believe it is time for a coach of color to lead the Wildcats. It just makes sense and is the right thing to do after all this time.
Rehiring Propst makes no sense and is the wrong thing to do, at any time.
