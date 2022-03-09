As inflation impacts multiple sectors, it is time for the state of Georgia to adopt a reasonable minimum wage.
The federal $7.25 per hour minimum wage is not a living wage.
While congressional Democrats have postured for sometime about an increase to $15, there is no reason to believe U.S. lawmakers are anywhere close to finding enough votes to pass their ambitious agenda.
Skyrocketing inflation once again illuminates income disparity in ways that make it clear the vast majority of wage earners do not benefit from the strengthening economy.
When workers are not making enough money to pay for child care, transportation and housing, what are they supposed to do?
Pay disparities disproportionately affect communities of color but it is naive to think low wages do not have a significant trickle up drain on the entire economy. During the pandemic, worker shortages, especially in the restaurant and hospitality sectors, have merely illuminated a longstanding problem. It is just that now it has impacted communities which have not previously, personally, been affected by the minimum wage.
When the minimum wage is not a living wage, workers have to make very difficult decisions, but that does not mean people are shiftless, lazy or simply want to be on the public dole.
One clear example of how low wages impact everyday workers can be seen in the child care industry.
Even prior to the pandemic and economic shutdown, the average pay for a child care worker in our state was about $19,822 a year or $9.53 an hour, according to the National Association for Education of Young Children. Consequently, child care centers have long faced a vicious cycle of losing staff to higher paying jobs and some of the facilities shuttered during the pandemic. As a result many working mothers were forced to leave their jobs. It is all a vicious cycle.
An across-the-board $15 an hour minimum wage may not be the answer.
There are some pockets of the nation where even $15 an hour would not be sufficient.
There are, of course, many places where something less than $15 per hour would make a significant difference. For example, going from $7.25 to $12 would make an appreciable difference in the lives of workers throughout the South.
Georgia lawmakers — both conservative and progressive — should care about this issue deeply. It directly affects the people in their districts. Republicans must not allow the Democrats to be the party of the living wage.
Who knows if or when federal lawmakers, mired in gridlock, will even take up the minimum wage.
More than 25 states across the nation have a minimum wage above the federal $7.25 and our General Assembly must follow suit and get this done for the people of Georgia.
Raising the minimum wage should not be a Republican thing or a Democrat thing.
It is just the right thing to do.
