Thank you, Kaden Leisey.
Kaden is a scout and he is working on his communications badge.
While writing a letter to the editor of the local newspaper is part of earning that badge, Kaden still took it as an opportunity to write about something that matters to him.
He is setting a good example for all of us.
Kaden cares about his town, Hahira, and wants to see it grow.
He has some ideas.
He is not afraid to put his ideas down on paper and share them with others.
Letters to the editor are a great tool for idea sharing, holding the powerful accountable and just generally expressing points of view.
Kaden didn't lash out unfairly at anyone for the challenges his town faces. He didn't call any names. He didn't write angry. He just expressed his point of view in fair and even tones.
The local newspaper’s letters to the editor section is a town square and the best vehicle for a robust marketplace of ideas.
There is, of course, no charge for publishing letters to the editor. We do not restrict how often a writer can submit letters to the editor but if we have frequent letters from the same writer and limited space available, we will give preference to letters submitted by those who write less frequently.
We do not publish form letters or unsigned letters. Submissions must be the original work of the writer who submits it.
We ask those who submit letters to just follow a few common sense guidelines. Letters should be about issues of general interest or the public good, not personal attacks or consumer complaints. Letter writers should try to keep the length of their submissions to 500 words or less because of newspaper space limitations. Writers should avoid foul language, racial slurs or hate speech.
Statements of fact contained in letters should be substantiated by identifying the source of the information. Letters may be edited or rejected because of libel concerns, false information or inappropriate language.
We do not have to agree with the opinions or political ideology contained in letters and the fact the newspaper publishes a letter is in no way an indication we agree with a particular point of view.
Writers must sign their real name, not a fictitious name or mere initial, and give their city of residence for publication. When submitting the letter also submit your telephone number and / or email address, not for publication but for verification purposes.
Letters can be emailed to the newspaper at: valdostadailytimes.editorial@gaflnews.com. You can also submit your letter to the editor through an online form located on our website under the Opinions tab. If you would prefer to mail your letter to the editor send it to: The Valdosta Daily Times, P.O. Box 968, Valdosta, GA 31601. You can also drop it off at our office located at 201 N. Troup St. in Downtown Valdosta.
Why not do what Kaden did and share your thoughts with your community?
Once again, thank you, Kaden.
Follow his lead.
Think it out.
Write it down.
Send it in.
