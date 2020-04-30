Just in case you have forgotten, this is still an important election year.
COVID-19 has disrupted our lives in previously unimaginable ways and that includes turning our electoral process topsy-turvy.
As this pandemic has swept across the world, our nation and this community, we have learned a lot of things.
We have learned new ways of doing things.
We have learned what things matter the most in life.
And, most assuredly, we have learned that leadership matters and it matters a lot.
This year, we will elect the President of the United States.
But that’s not all.
We will go to the polls to cast our ballots for Congress, state government and local offices as well.
The decisions we make — from the White House, to the Statehouse, to the Courthouse — are crucial.
Of course, most are fully aware the March 24 presidential primary in Georgia was postponed because of the public health crisis.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger made the right call by moving the primary date to June 9.
While that seemed a long time away back in March, it is now just around the corner.
Election signs are now dotting our roadways as the the election nears.
Most notably, the primary races for Georgia state representative District 177 between Democrats incumbent Dexter Sharper and Alvin Payton, Jr., and Lowndes County tax commissioner between Republicans incumbent Rodney Cain and Mary Ellen Weeks, are getting some attention.
There are also contested races for U.S. representative, Districts 1 and 8 and other state races where at least one Republican and one Democrat has qualified to face off in the state general election.
We are surprised — and frankly disappointed — by the number of uncontested races on the ballot.
An uncontested race is no choice at all for voters. Every candidate should welcome challengers. That is the way our electoral process is supposed to work.
Early voting begins May 18.
We think a lot of voters will decide to cast votes by absentee ballot, and we think that makes good sense.
The state mailed absentee ballot applications to all active voters across Georgia, and locally the Lowndes County Board of Elections has already processed about 8,000 absentee applications with another 500 pending.
That is really good news.
Absentee ballot applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, June 5.
For people choosing to vote in person, we are being told extra precautions will be taken, including voters being given alcohol wipes from poll workers prior to casting a ballot on the touchscreen voting machines. The voting machines will also be spaced at least six feet apart to following social distancing guidelines.
A drop-off box will be placed outside of the board of elections office so voters can drop off early voting ballots but, as it stands now, drop offs will not be accepted on the actual election day.
Leadership matters, and it is up to you to decide who our leaders will be.
If you plan to vote by mail-in ballot, return your application now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.