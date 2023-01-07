Regional arts return this week in a big way.
The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts opens the DrawProject auction and other exhibits Monday, Jan. 9.
The arts center remains busy as it sponsors the Valdosta stop of the nationally touring production of “Legally Blonde: The Musical” Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Valdosta Symphony Guild’s Tunes for Tots is scheduled to return for the first time in three years Saturday morning, Jan. 14, at Valdosta State University.
Valdosta National 2023, all-media juried competition, opens as part of the VSU Art & Design season next week.
Valdosta arts are back. Really, they never went away this arts season.
Usually, during the holiday season, several weeks pass with few to no performances.
That changed this past holiday season. Dance Arts presented its traditional performances of “The Nutcracker. Theatre Guild Valdosta and Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance presented “A Christmas Carol” and “It’s a Wonderful Life,” respectively, deep into the holiday season last month.
The presence of the arts reminds us of how many talented people live in South Georgia and how much enjoyment and enlightenment they provide.
The listed shows are only the beginning.
There are plenty more shows, plays, concerts and exhibits scheduled for the coming weeks and months of 2023.
We urge people to see these shows, to show your support for the creative endeavors of our neighbors and for the talents of artistic visitors to South Georgia.
The opportunities extend past just attending arts events.
There are opportunities for the public, for you, to participate in plays, concerts, film festivals, art exhibits, writing groups, etc., right here, right now.
