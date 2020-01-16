Regional arts returned this week in a big way.
The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts opened new exhibits, featuring the Drawproject, Mary VanLandingham and Christine Cabral Monday evening.
Valdosta State University Opera presents a concert performance of Englebert Humperdinck’s “Hansel and Gretel” this weekend.
Valdosta Symphony Guild’s Tunes for Tots is scheduled for Saturday morning at VSU.
VSU Theatre & Dance and Valdosta School of Ballet’s “Sleeping Beauty,” which raises money for theatre and dance scholarships, plays in little more than a week in Mathis City Auditorium.
Valdosta National 2020, all-media juried competition, opens as part of the VSU Art & Design season next week.
“Country Royalty” comes to town as part of the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts Presenter Series at the end of the month.
Theatre Guild Valdosta’s performance of the play “The Savannah Sipping Society” opens at the end of the month and continues into February.
Valdosta arts are back!
At times, folks take them for granted but their absence during the recent holiday season was noticeable.
The return of the arts is a welcome one.
It reminds us of how many talented people live in South Georgia and how much enjoyment and enlightenment they provide.
The listed shows are only the beginning.
There are plenty more shows, plays, concerts and exhibits scheduled for the coming weeks and months of 2020.
We urge people to see these shows, to show your support for the creative endeavors of our neighbors and for the talents of artistic visitors to South Georgia.
The opportunities extend past just attending arts events.
There are opportunities for the public, for you, to participate in plays, concerts, film festivals, art exhibits, writing groups, etc., right here, right now.
