Families in need will receive food assistance for Thanksgiving next week. Second Harvest of South Georgia seeks to feed 1,500 families through Thanksgiving for Thousands, 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Valdosta High School, 4590 Inner Perimeter Road. The amount is 300 more than last year when 1,200 families were fed. Nonperishable foods will be offered in 20-pound boxes along with fresh and frozen foods, said Eliza McCall, Second Harvest chief marketing officer. One box feeds a family of four for up to one week, and one box will be given to each household though organizers recommend carpooling. “We encourage people to get there before 10 or 10:30 in the morning at the latest because we normally do run out at about 11 or 11:30 (a.m.),” she said. Food from the giveaway is due to donations from area supermarkets and manufacturers, United States Department of Agriculture commodities and Second Harvest purchases through contributions. McCall said no proof of income or identification has to be provided though each family will need to complete a self-declaration form.
Servants of God With Open Arms recently hosted “Victorious,” its Seventh Annual Fashion Show and Dinner Program, at Mathis City Auditorium. The mission of the annual event is to raise awareness of terminal illness – cancer, lupus, heart disease, etc., share knowledge and support, and generate funds to support families in the community who are dealing with health challenges, organizers said. Valdosta Police Officers Travis Hodges and Daryl Lester were honored for “service to the Valdosta community,” organizers said. In memory plaques were presented to the families of the late Marsharie Ingram, Emma P. Simmons, Tanyala Calloway and Janice Washington Jones to “help keep their lights shining,” organizers said. They were involved in the community. Presentations were made by Wanda Denson, SOGWOA founder, Chiffon Raybon, SOGWOA secretary, and Dr. Beverley Richardson-Blake, SOGWOA member to family members. Survivors such as Rosetta Carrington, Gwendolyn and Troy McQueen, Ivana Easley and others were recognized and honored during the evening.
Hospital officials are riding high. Hospital Authority of Valdosta-Lowndes County convened for its monthly meeting Wednesday. The big news around the hospital was from the Joint Commission. The commission, a private hospital regulatory agency, spent two days at South Georgia Medical Center last week and reported no findings on its report of SGMC, meaning no issues were found. “I can’t remember having no findings in any hospital I’ve worked for,” said Ronnie Dean, new SGMC chief executive officer. Still unofficial, the official report will be finalized in the coming week. The hospital never lost its accreditation; however, the Joint Commission issued a preliminary denial of accreditation Sept. 17, 2018, “due to existence at the time of survey of a condition, which in the Joint Commission’s view, poses a threat to patients or other individuals served,” according to a past email from Katie Looze Bronk, Joint Commission communications and media relations. SGMC underwent a rigorous series of unannounced onsite reviews dating back to November 2018. In July, the hospital received the Joint Commission’s approval for hospital accreditation.
