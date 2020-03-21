Here’s another round of applause for individuals and organizations doing extraordinary things during extraordinary times.
Here’s to the people making hard decisions and making sacrifices to keep others safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. No one wants to close business doors, schools, churches, etc., but people are doing these things in hopes of keeping themselves and others safe. They are to be commended for the courage of their actions.
Second Harvest of South Georgia and Valdosta City School are offering free meals to students during the school closure. Five stationary meal distribution sites are operating Mondays through Fridays, school officials said. There will also be bus runs. Stationary locations will remain open Mondays through Fridays until further notice, school officials said. They are 11:30 a.m.: S.L. Mason Elementary School, 821 W. Gordon St.; 11:30 a.m.: Ora Lee West Community Center, 611 E. Ann St.; noon: Woodlawn Forrest Church of Christ, 1515 N. Forrest St.; 11:30 a.m.: Robert Jenkins Community Center, Hudson Dockett, 807 S. Fry St.; noon: Scott Park, 900 Old Statenville Road.
A Lowndes County pharmacy is making hand sanitizer in response to COVID-19 pandemic. Chancy Drugs began making alcohol-based hand sanitizers in the pharmacy’s Valdosta compounding lab, company representatives said in a statement. Thanks to the go-ahead from the Food and Drug Administration last week, state-licensed compounding pharmacies are allowed to prepare alcohol-based hand sanitizers during the COVID-19 public health emergency. As soon as the announcement was made, Chancy Drugs began developing a plan to produce hand-sanitizing gel to meet the immediate needs of the community.
In this time of uncertainty, one fact remains the same: shelter animals need homes. Emily Smith, Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County director of operations, and Paige Dukes, county clerk and public information officer, say it will be “business as usual” at both the Humane Society and Lowndes County Animal Shelter. According to the CDC, there have been no reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19 nor is there any evidence that suggests any animals in the United States, including pets, livestock or wildlife, might be a source of COVID-19. Both facilities are taking measures to ensure intakes are clean. “The shelter will be increasing our social media presence for strays in case anyone who loses a pet and doesn’t want to come in due to social distancing,” Dukes said. “Proof of ownership will still be required.”
