It’s a very happy New Year for the Empty Stocking Fund.
The generations-old campaign to ensure no local child awakes Christmas morning to an empty stocking broke an all-time record a week after Christmas.
The Empty Stocking Fund has raised $44,265, so far this season.
The previous record amount was $43,898.50 two years ago.
And, again, we want to take a moment to thank you, our readers, for donating money, contributing toys through the Outback Riders Toy Ride and more to the 2019 Empty Stocking Fund campaign.
Thank you for making this Empty Stocking Fund campaign the most successful in its decades-long history.
And even with the new record, the Empty Stocking Fund continues attracting contributions.
By donating this amount this season, the Empty Stocking should be able to help more children in Christmas 2020. The fund works a year ahead, raising money for the next Christmas season.
This season, the Empty Stocking Fund brought toys to more than 1,000 area children.
For about 70 years, The Valdosta Daily Times readers and the Salvation Army have worked to ensure no local child finds an empty stocking come Christmas morning. Guardian Bank manages the fund’s many donations.
This would not have been possible without the help of several people.
Margie Blanton and Guardian Bank handled the incoming donations daily for the past several weeks. She does an excellent job managing the funds and meeting many of the contributors.
Salvation Army Lts. Chris and Tasha Thomas shopped children’s wish lists to fulfill the promise of the Empty Stocking Fund then coordinated the toy pick-ups with parents and families.
For the seventh time, The Times included Empty Stocking Fund envelopes in early December editions; the envelopes brought in thousands of dollars in donations.
The Outback Riders Toy Ride brought in hundreds of toys and cash.
Whiskey River, a group of local folks, annually brings in thousands of dollars and did so again this year.
And, again, it would not be possible without you, our generous readers.
It is too easy to turn a blind eye, a deaf ear and a cold heart in this world, but you did not.
God bless you one and all.
May your new year be as full of joy as the joy you have brought to so many young people throughout Valdosta and Lowndes County.
