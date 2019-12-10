Another shooting during the weekend is a stark reminder of how dangerous the streets can be.
Our city has its share of crime but things could be far worse.
We have crime, but this is not a crime-ridden community.
Our police departments and sheriff’s office are on the streets day in and day out, 24 hours a day, helping to keep us safe.
While most of us are taking time off from work during this time of year, they are always open for business and working around the clock to serve and protect.
For law enforcement, and other first responders, this can be the busiest — and most dangerous — time of the year.
We often remember to thank military service members for their service to country, but we must not forget to thank police officers and sheriff’s deputies for their service to community.
Each day, they put themselves in harm’s way for our safety and protection.
We are not saying they are perfect or that they never make mistakes.
After all, they are human.
It is noteworthy, however, that the scandals and incidents of bad behavior that have put a black eye on law-enforcement agencies across the county have been noticeably absent in our community.
A focus on community policing and having positive interactions with all segments of our population, most especially with the youth of our community, have undoubtedly been productive and have helped to foster a better relationship between the police and the policed.
Of course, no matter what we do in life, people who want to be respected must show respect to others. Officers and deputies who are respectful in their interactions with the public tend to be more respected in the communities they police.
We want to thank the men and women who wear the badge, put on the uniform and serve and protect us each day.
We are all indebted to you and to your families who know that any day, any traffic stop or any domestic violence call can put a loved one in a life-threatening situation.
Still, the officers and deputies we know do not think of themselves as heroes and do not do what they do for praise or accolades. If you ask them about the sacrifices they make and the dangers they face, they will consistently tell you they are “just doing their job.”
While we appreciate the humility, we want all of you to know that what you do is much more than a job to all of us, your profession is a high calling and your personal sacrifices to keep the rest of us safe and sound, are deeply appreciated.
Thank you for your service to our community.
