To all of you wearing the mask, thank you.
To those who social distance, thank you.
To everyone who is tipping servers in restaurants and other service workers extra as they put themselves in harm’s way to serve the rest of us, thank you.
We also want to thank everyone for their sweet words, kind gestures and gracious gifts for nurses, respiratory therapists, doctors, first responders and others taking care of those who are suffering from the novel coronavirus.
Of course, we always want to thank everyone working on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19.
We have been critical of the things that people are not doing to help keep others safe, to be courteous and to potentially safe lives, but we have not done a very good job of thanking all of you who are voluntarily, and willingly, doing the right things.
We know protective masks are not comfortable.
We know that most of us enjoy being around other people, attending public events, going to in-person church services, eating in popular restaurants and we fully understand that avoiding gatherings, public spaces and public events is a very big sacrifice.
We know you are not doing any of these things just for yourself.
We know you are doing it for us.
We understand that these measures you are taking go way beyond keeping yourself and your own family safe.
We understand that you are putting others first, putting the needs of strangers above your own wants and desires, and we cannot even begin to express how much we respect and admire you for your sacrifice.
The fact that you continue to do these kinds of things as some people stare, taunt, make fun and ridicule you is even more admirable.
We are sorry that while we have been writing so much about what others should be doing for their fellow man that we have forgotten to thank you for such selflessness.
You are showing the heart of a servant and esteeming others better than self.
So, we just want to take a minute to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.