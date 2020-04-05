First and foremost, we want to say thank you.
Thank you for all the encouragement and words of support during the past few days.
It means a lot to every member of our team.
Words matter and your kind words matter a lot.
We shared our story with you last week, telling you about the very real challenges and struggles we are facing, because we believe it was the right thing to do.
The disruption in business caused by the COVID-19 crisis has hit all of us hard — we know we are not alone in that — and we empathize with everyone and every business in our community going through hard times.
We do believe we will get through all of this, but we also are braced for things to get worse before they get better.
We don't like shrinking the print editions of the newspaper — we don't like it at all.
If you haven't noticed we are posting more content online than we have ever posted. Many have noticed, and we are getting messages thanking us for keeping the community informed. We don't take that task lightly. We don't do it for the recognition, but we will admit, it is nice to hear, especially at the end of a long day of hard work.
We have also gotten telephone calls, texts and emails asking us what can be done to help the newspaper survive this nightmare.
Please understand, we are not asking you to do anything that you cannot afford to do, are not comfortable doing or that you don't want to do.
There are really only two or three things that we would hope some of you might be able to do.
First, we hope you will try to understand. Understand why the print editions are smaller, why color comics must be replaced in the Sunday edition with fewer black and white comics, why daily television grids can't be published anymore, why some of the other standing features in the newspaper must go away for the time being and understand we are only doing these things so we can keep bringing you a robust news report with up-to-date breaking news alerts every day, while we weather this economic storm and try to keep our staff and their families safe from the coronavirus.
Second, if you have a business that is not suffering the same kinds of losses that others are, can benefit from advertising your products or services and can afford to do so right now, please advertise in the newspaper.
Third, if you have not lost income, if you can afford to do so and if you value the local journalism we are producing please subscribe. For most of you we will keep delivering the printed edition to your home, and for everyone, you will have complete access to all the news and information online. You can subscribe at: https://bit.ly/2V3Mrlw
But, please, only do so if you can afford to right now.
If you cannot do any of these things please still sign up for our free text alerts so you can stay informed about the coronavirus outbreak and how it is impacting our community. We are making all of that information available at no charge right now because we believe it is the right thing to do.
You can sign up for the free text alerts at: https://bit.ly/34h5duc
Thank you, Valdosta and Lowndes County, for your kindness.
