Here’s another round of applause for individuals and organizations doing great things in the community.
A four-day United States Tennis Association tournament generated nearly half-a-million dollars to the Valdosta-Lowndes County economy for the second year in a row. USTA picked Valdosta to host the 2019 USTA Georgia mixed doubles state championship for the second year in a row, which is estimated to have about a $450,000 local economic impact, according to organizers. The tournament has brought in nearly $1 million to the local economy with money being spent at hotels, restaurants, bars and shops during the past two years throughout the community. Suzan Prince is the Tennis Valdosta Community Tennis Association president and tournament director. She said about 500 people participated in both tournaments with most of them coming from other Georgia communities. “These players are coming in; they’re eating, sleeping, shopping in our community, spending tax dollars here,” Prince said. “This really benefits us.” Valdosta attracted the USTA in part because of the addition of six new tennis courts at McKey Park on North Patterson Street where participants sweat it out during the tournament. Although the additional courts were paid for through the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority, the original 12 courts were built using SPLOST dollars. The special purpose local option sales tax gets most of its money from people visiting the community and buying goods here, which means the courts have brought in more SPLOST dollars.
Twenty years ago, Jacobs’ Ladder Therapeutic Riding Center opened to serve four special-needs children per week. The nonprofit was established Dec. 5, 1999, and was organized to offer a service that assisted special-needs children with having a more “physically happy life,” said Leslie Jacobs, founder. The riding center now serves 70-80 residents including adults, veterans and active-duty military personnel and military families. “We try to help them develop an awareness of what’s going on around them,” Jacobs said. “They’re learning about being a good partner with their horse. They’re learning about social skills as they interact with the people who assist them.” Jacobs’ Ladder provides inclusivity and helps to broaden the horizons of its clients, she said. As for its future, she hopes to have full-time instructors as the agency solely runs off of a part-time instructor and volunteers. To fulfill this vision, Jacobs’ Ladder hosts a 20th anniversary observation 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at its center, 5866 Bradford Road N. “I think there’s potential in having an event like this because it does kind of make the community aware of what we’re doing and that we plan to continue our services,” Jacobs said.
The Salvation Army gave away 100 book bags full of school supplies last week. Lt. Tasha Thomas said the Saturday event also had free food and games for anyone who participated. Last week, the Salvation Army held its Stuff the Bus event in collaboration with Walmart. Saturday, the Salvation Army distributed as the bags as part of the charitable organization’s observance of its 95 years serving the Valdosta community, Thomas said.
