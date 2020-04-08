All of us have the right and the need to know if we are at-risk.
Hospital and public health officials must be more forthcoming.
Both the public and private sectors should be putting the health and safety of their community as the top priority.
If a person who was working at a school, a nursing home, a senior center, a restaurant or a large store where any of us could have been in direct contact, has tested positive for COVID-19, then all of us have the right to know that.
The cloak of secrecy around coronavirus information being provided by hospitals and public health agencies is irresponsible and puts us all at risk.
It is time to do the right thing.
It is time to keep our community safe.
It is time to release more specific information.
Not doing so risks the health and perhaps the lives of everyone in our community.
This is not about the media and its right to know anything. It is only about the public right and need to know.
Stop citing HIPAA laws that do not even apply.
No one is asking for the names, addresses, telephone numbers or Social Security numbers of COVID-19 patients.
So, stop acting like the media and the public are trying to get personal data on patients.
What people want to know is simply when and where they might have been exposed to the virus.
And everyone should be able to know that but we don't know because you will not tell us.
We encourage you to read the column by top First Amendment attorney Clare Norins headlined "Increase transparency around COVID-19 while respecting privacy."
Norins explains that releasing enough information so people can know if they have been exposed to the virus or have a reason to believe they are at-risk in no way violates HIPAA laws or other patient privacy concerns.
We appreciate all that our hospitals and public health officials have done and are doing.
The men and women putting themselves in harm's way to take care of all the rest of us are the real heroes. Every day, they are going above and beyond the call of duty, and we have no doubts whatsoever, they are saving lives.
Now, it is time for those on the administrative side to work with their teams to make more information available to the general public.
We know that during ordinary times you do not have to think about these kinds of things and are not accustomed to handling the dissemination of these kinds of information. But these are not ordinary times and it cannot simply be business as usual.
We don't in any way blame you for being uncertain and having to learn how to best balance the public's right and need to know with patient privacy concerns. We are all learning right now. We have never been through anything like this.
We must all work together.
We are all in this thing together.
We all need to be able to take charge of our own health and we are better prepared to do that when we can make informed decisions about our behavior, our risk factors and our potential need to be tested or treated.
Tell us what we all need to know.
