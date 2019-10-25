Your voice is your recourse.
It seems like we write a lot of editorials telling elected and appointed local officials what they should and should not do.
Maybe we are talking to the wrong people.
We are just one voice.
You make up tens of thousands of voices, and it occurs to us that we should be encouraging all of you to use your voices as instruments of change.
Specifically, we have heard from people who say they are fed up with city and county leaders who are locked in a costly stalemate over the state-mandated Service Delivery Strategy agreement, or lack thereof.
Even more specifically, we have heard from people who are shocked and dismayed that more than three quarters of a million dollars in lawyer fees have been doled out by city and county government in what amounts to little more than a turf war.
We appreciate you telling us what you think.
Now, we think you should be telling them.
Tell your city council member.
Tell your county commissioner.
Don’t just post on Facebook or talk to family and friends.
Call the decision makers.
Show up at both county and city workshops and regular meetings until this dispute is settled.
Since both local governments have their own little rules around who gets to speak and how long you can speak at the open public meetings, sign up ahead of time, get on the list and share your candid thoughts with the people who you elected to represent you.
For us, this issue has never been about the city being more right than the county or the county being more right than the city. We think both sides are making bad arguments and neither side is really representing the best interests of taxpayers, whether those taxpayers live within the city limits or in the unincorporated parts of the county.
So, if part of this standoff is over which government provides water and sewer service to a particular area and providing those services matters to each government because of a potential revenue stream, the first obvious question that comes to mind is how much water are you going to have to sell to offset the $860K loss of taxpayer dollars already paid out to lawyers?
Understand, at issue here is not how much money lawyers make. The issue is why should elected people need lawyers to forge very simple agreements or to have constructive conversations that lead to those agreements.
We appreciate the commenting on our social media accounts, letters to the editor and also the calls we receive, but at this moment it is most important that the people of Valdosta and Lowndes County speak directly to council members and commissioners about this crucial political tug of war.
Beyond the $860K is the continual cost of this failure by county and city leaders to work together to move our community forward, including the compromising of economic development and industrial recruitment efforts.
The city meets again for a work session 5:30 p.m., Nov. 5, at city hall and for a regular city council meeting 5:30 p.m., Nov. 7. The county’s next meeting is 8:30 a.m., Nov. 11, for a work session and then a regular meeting 5:30 p.m., Nov. 12, in the commission chambers of the county administrative building. All the meetings are open, public meetings.
Attend the meetings.
Tell them how you feel.
