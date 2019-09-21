Here’s another round of applause for individuals and organizations doing great things in the community.
Becky Martin, a Lowndes High School calculus teacher, has been named a 2019 Presidential Award for excellence in mathematics and science teaching state-level finalist. The awards are the highest honors bestowed by the United States government specifically for kindergarten through 12th-grade mathematics, technology and science teachers, school officials said. The award recognizes teachers who exhibit “deep content knowledge, excellence in the classroom, professional leadership and the ability to motivate and enable students to be successful,” school officials said. “The National Science Foundation administers the PAEMST on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology.” Martin has been in education for 26 years. She is an AP calculus teacher and an instructional lead teacher, school officials said. She has been chosen twice as STAR teacher for her school and was the 2019 State of Georgia STAR teacher.
The Valdosta Fire Department is teaming with Humane Society of Valdosta-Lowndes to sponsor the VFD Rescue Me pet adoption social media campaign to find “forever homes” for shelter cats and dogs. The partnership officially kicked off earlier this month with a first group of seven animals, city officials said. Valdosta Fire Department firefighters will visit the shelter on a monthly basis for a photo shoot; pets will be showcased throughout the month. The idea is inspired by similar efforts all across the country. “We have seen departments across the country have a huge impact on adoption rate by just using social media as a resource to get the attention of people looking to adopt a pet,” Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said. “Every month, we send a number of firefighters out that have volunteered to do this and they interact with an adoptable animal. We will take their photo and post that on our Facebook page. This is a great partnership for the City of Valdosta.” To find the most up-to-date list of pets available, visit https://www.humanesocietyofvaldosta.org/adoptables/ or contact the Humane Society, (229) 247-3266.
The Greater Valdosta United Way recently received a $500 donation from the Home Builders Association. United Way Director Michael Smith said the funds assisted with the construction of a garage at the organization’s North Patterson Street house. The garage will be used to store and distribute clothes, canned goods and school supplies for various agencies and churches. “They gave us $500 to help with costs but saved us over $3,000 in labor and construction costs,” Smith said. “We are thrilled with the garage and space.” Robert Morris, HBA president, said the association desired to give back to people who give to the community daily. Smith said HBA oversaw the entire project.
