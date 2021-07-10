The Valdosta Board of Education has cost taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees.
Board members must make better decisions and avoid costly lawsuits and investigations.
Specifically, the ouster of football coach Alan Rodemaker and the subsequent hiring and dismissal of controversial coach Rush Propst are board decisions which are using up resources that could be used elsewhere, like maybe improving academic outcomes or supporting teachers in the classroom.
When we elect people to office they become guardians of the public purse — or at least they should.
Ultimately, it is not the board members themselves or the school system which pay these attorney fees and legal costs. It is Valdosta taxpayers.
Ironically, many taxpayers showed up at school board meetings and contacted individual board members, urging them to stabilize the coaching situation at Valdosta High School, put students ahead of politics, posturing and even ahead of winning and losing football games.
Unfortunately, they did not and now we are all paying dearly.
The bad news is, it doesn't seem to be over yet and legal fees will likely balloon.
All of this could have been avoided by better decision making and, frankly, better relationships and cohesive legislative processes among board members.
Public service is a high calling and comes with a lot of responsibility, not the least of which is having vision, being more circumspect in decision making, thinking through long-term consequences and considering the implications of every decision.
For one clear example, anyone could have told board members that hiring Propst was never a safe bet. It did not take a crystal ball to predict controversy would follow the hiring decision.
Propst did not just come with a little baggage. Controversy, allegations, accusations and investigations have followed him ever since he coached at Hoover, Alabama and came to Georgia.
When The Valdosta Daily Times made public records requests to uncover the legal costs of these two football coaching decisions, frankly we were a little surprised that it has not already cost taxpayers even more dollars, but we also know, it is not over yet.
Board members must make better decisions and must do a better job of guarding the public purse or voters must make better decisions about future board members.
