Mosquitoes have tested positive for the West Nile Virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis in South Georgia.
Mosquito-borne illnesses are found almost every year in the region, and 2020 – coronavirus or not – is no different, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District.
The South Health District recently reported two cases of West Nile Virus in Lowndes County and a case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in an emu in Lanier County.
Symptoms of West Nile Virus in humans include headache, fever, joint pain, body ache, vomiting, diarrhea and rash. Severe symptoms include neurological illness that may include headaches, high fever, stiffness in neck, disorientation, coma, tremors, seizures or paralysis, according to South Health District.
The recent combination of high temperatures and rains increase the possibility of mosquito-borne illnesses.
Mosquitoes seem to be everywhere.
They are in the backyard but they can also be found hovering around doorways, near kitchen sinks and bath tubs.
While warm weather prompts their return, mosquitoes are like people – they are seeking cooler places to be.
They hover around standing water.
They seek shade.
They are more likely to be abundant in the early morning and evening hours.
Their bites are often described as pesky, but they can be deadly.
Mosquitoes transmit West Nile and Eastern Equine Encephalitis to animals and humans.
People should take precautions in dealing with mosquitoes.
Lowering the mosquito population reduces the chances of a person becoming infected by such viruses, according to health officials.
Remove standing water from outside of the home. This includes emptying buckets, bird feeders, water bowls, etc.
If wearing short sleeves and shorts, make sure children have been sprayed with a safe mosquito repellent. Wearing long sleeves and pants works best but may be uncomfortable in the South Georgia heat.
Spray mosquito repellent around doorways in and out of the house and window sills.
A little precaution will make the outdoors more pleasant while possibly averting a tragedy.
