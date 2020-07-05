Today we bring you the Pulse of the Voters.
We have joined our journalism colleagues around the country to ask voters what they are thinking.
The political landscape is changing.
This is not 2016.
A lot has changed since then, which is not to say the country is not just as fractured and divided. In fact, in some ways, the political divide is wider than it has ever been.
But our nationwide Pulse of the Voters interviews clearly showed us people have a lot on their minds that goes beyond being a Republican or a Democrat.
People are concerned about the economy, unemployment, policing, protests, racial unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic.
We have readily admitted that we were caught off guard, surprised by the results of the last presidential election.
Pretty much all of the media was caught off guard and miscalculated voter sentiment across the nation.
That miscalculation was largely because those of us in the media were listening to one another rather than listening to the people.
That is why we launched the recurring Pulse of the Voters project with our sister newspapers across the nation.
With scores of newspapers covering communities in 22 states across the U.S., we sent reporters into the field to talk to voters, men and women just like you, to ask what is on their minds.
We talked to women and men here in the Deep South, across the Midwest, up in the Rest Belt and way out West, and now we are sharing what he heard.
Pulse of the Voters highlights their unfiltered views, sharing the thoughts and feelings of people on the right, the left and who see themselves as right in the middle.
Perhaps you will find their comments interesting, provocative or even enlightening.
That is up to you.
The presidential election is still four months away. A lot can happen between now and then but we wanted to share this snapshot of how people are thinking about the election right now.
We are not telling you what to think or feel but rather we are sharing the thoughts and feelings of your friends, neighbors and people like you from around the country in this installment of Pulse of the Voters.
You might find sentiments with which you agree or things that you strongly disagree with and that is perfectly fine. More than anything, we hope you read with a view toward learning because we are all made stronger as we inform ourselves and listen — really listen — to others.
Thanks for reading.
