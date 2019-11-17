The Valdosta Daily Times Pulse of the Voter series continues in today’s edition of the newspaper.
It is part of our ongoing reporting project that spans 22 states and more than 100 markets as we look at the political landscape in communities throughout the United States.
We joined our sister newspapers located throughout the nation, asking people what they think and how they feel as the 2020 presidential primary nears.
Everyone knows the media miscalculated the last presidential election. The media was surprised, caught off guard and even shocked when Donald J. Trump defeated Hillary Clinton to become the President of the United States.
If we had been paying attention, we would not have been so surprised. For the most part, journalists were listening to one another, siloing ourselves in a proverbial echo chamber and not listening to the general public.
We did not hear the dissatisfaction with the status quo. We did not hear the groundswell of support for Trump, especially among working class Americans. We didn’t hear because we were not listening. Or at least we were not listening to the right people, the people who knew how they were going to vote — the voters themselves.
Have sentiments changed?
Has the political landscape changed?
The only way any of us can know is to listen to one another, really listen and pay close attention.
That is what our Pulse of the Voters reporting project is all about: Listening, really listening.
Today, we are sharing what we are hearing.
This series is not about what we think and feel. It is not about a political agenda.
It is simply about sharing what we have heard through interviews, not only in our community, but what our colleagues are hearing in their respective communities as well.
The newspaper is happy to share those thoughts and political sentiments with our readers.
The people we spoke with are conservative and progressive.
They are young and old.
The are from up North and from the Deep South.
They are men and women.
We interviewed people across racial, ethnic and religious lines.
There are no value judgments here.
We just talked to people.
Listened to them.
And now, share their words.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.