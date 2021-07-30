No argument about it.
It’s hot.
And temperatures are expected to be exceedingly high through the weekend.
A heat advisory for most of South Georgia and north Florida was issued for Thursday by the National Weather Service.
The advisory says heat indexes of at least 108 degrees are expected across the region. A “heat index” is a measure of what the heat feels like to the human body after both temperature and humidity have been taken into consideration.
And Lowndes County officials have warned that extreme heat should be expected through the weekend.
We advise the public to follow county recommendations. Take precautions to protect yourself from the heat.
– Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water.
– Eat light. Heavy meals can be harder to digest in the heat.
– Take frequent rest breaks in shade or air conditioning.
– Look before you lock your vehicles. Never leave a baby, senior or pet locked in a car, even for a few minutes.
– Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose clothing.
– Bring pets indoors or provide shade and plenty of water.
Watch out for heat-related conditions.
Heat exhaustion: Faint or dizzy. Excessive sweating. Cool, pale, clammy skin. Nausea or vomiting. Rapid, weak pulse. Muscle cramps.
If someone is experiencing heat exhaustion, get them to a cooler, air-conditioned place, have them drink water if fully conscious and get them to take a cool shower or use cold compresses.
Heat Stroke: Throbbing headache, confusion. No sweating. Body temperature above 103 with red, hot, dry skin. Nausea or vomiting. Rapid, strong pulse. May lose consciousness.
If someone is experiencing a heat stroke, call 911 immediately and move the person to a cooler place, cool using cool cloths or bath and do not give them anything to drink.
We urge people to take the heat warnings seriously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.