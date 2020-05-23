Here's another round of applause for people and organizations doing great things in the community.
Synovus Bank of Valdosta has made a $25,000 donation to the Wiregrass Foundation for a classroom naming opportunity. The donation will benefit students through the classroom naming, and support of the Wiregrass SkillsUSA Team, college officials said. Wiregrass students compete on both state and national levels in SkillsUSA competitions. Students train after class hours on skills and training to compete against the best from other colleges around the state and nation. At both state and national championships, students work against the clock and each other, proving their expertise in occupations such as electronics, auto collision, precision machining, medical assisting and culinary arts. The state competitions are held in Atlanta, and nationals in Louisville, Ky.
Judge Detria Carter Powell of the Lowndes County Probate Court has been recognized as one of 28 probate judges across the state who recently completed the Georgia probate court judges’ certificate program. The Georgia probate court judges’ certificate program was an original creation of the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government and the Probate Court Judges Training Council, state officials said. The primary objective of the Georgia probate court judges’ certificate program is to provide a rigorous, multi-year curriculum of specialized training for every probate court judge and associate probate judge in Georgia.
Two students from St. John the Evangelist Catholic School participated in a school science fair competition. Seventh-grader Chandler Monetti and sixth-grader William Saurina competed in the science fair competition, held by Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools, school officials said in a released statement. The science fair included middle school students in private and parochial schools across the state and was conducted virtually this year. Monetti’s submission placed second in the state and focused on objects and how they affect the wifi signal. Saurina, also participated in the GAPPS science fair competition, attempting to find a natural, clean and efficient power source for use on Mars. Saurina used information from a video on Stirling engines and knowledge of SpaceX and polar caps to develop a turbine that uses the CO2 from dry ice to create energy, school officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.