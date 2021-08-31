All we can say is WOW.
The $2 million plan to expand Mae Wisenbaker McMullen Memorial Southside Library is impressive.
The South Georgia Regional Library system is to be highly commended for putting resources behind this project in an underserved community that will greatly benefit from this expansion.
In order to fully fund the project about $500,000 is needed in community support.
We encourage our community to get solidly behind the effort.
The plans are beautiful and the price tag is reasonable.
The library system will use $400,000 in unencumbered funds, another $175K will come out of SPLOST revenues and a capital outlay of $1 million will require just an additional $500K to be generated through local donations.
When you consider this facility and all of its resources will serve one of our most under-resourced communities in South Georgia, this is an effort that deserves and needs robust community support.
Libraries serve so many needs in our communities.
And, to be clear, the SGRL system of library facilities is not your grandparent’s library.
The high-tech, totally connected, state-of-the-art facility will provide broadband access, along with traditional volumes and all of the resources available in libraries in the most affluent communities.
This will be the most significant upgrade in the 30 years of the Mae Wisenbaker McMullen Memorial Southside Library.
It will include a new meeting room, new study rooms, a family room and many more parking lot spaces.
Four new study rooms will be added, featured with magnetic, whiteboard walls and computer stations.
We like what Dr. Beverly Richardson-Blake, fundraising committee chair for the South Georgia Regional Library board, said – $500,000 may seem like a large number, but it can happen.
“That happens with $5 donations, that happens with $100 donations, that happens with $100,000 donations,” she said. “We need your help in getting these funds.”
Miguel Vicente, director of the library system, said SGRL would like to begin construction late 2022, but that depends on community donations for the required matching funds. People can donate online at sgrl.org/support-us/donations and can also physically donate via checks payable to SGRL with “Southside Addition/Renovation” on the memo line. Mail it to South Georgia Regional Library at 2906 Julia Drive, Valdosta, Ga. 31602.
The SGRL board has proven to be forward-thinking, altruistic and proactive. Their leadership is highly commended, along with that of the library system’s administrative officers and staff.
We encourage those who are able to donate generously to the success of this project.
