We encourage you to support Second Harvest of South Georgia.
The good people at Second Harvest do so much to help those who need our help the most, but all the great work they do cannot be done without your generosity.
The truest measure of any community is how it takes care of its most vulnerable, and we are so fortunate to live in an area where altruism abounds.
Unfortunately, the needs are so great that they are never quite fully met.
Second Harvest says there are three primary ways you can help serve families who need it most.
You can donate food, donate money or donate your time.
All three things are needed, pretty much all the time.
The organization’s next food giveaway is set for 7 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at Valdosta High School. At that event, volunteers will help distribute family pantry boxes and child nutritional boxes.
The effort is made possible, in part, because of a state grant from the Georgia Nutrition Assistance Program.
Still, that funding does not even come close to satisfying the needs that exist right here in Valdosta, Lowndes County and South Georgia.
Hunger is not just a third world problem, and we must not overlook the very real needs that exist right here in our own communities.
Nonperishable food items are always needed, as well as money.
In fact, Second Harvest calls donations “the life-blood of our organization.”
We couldn’t say it any better than they said it themselves, “By donating food, you can ensure children, senior citizens and families across South Georgia will have something to eat tomorrow. Second Harvest of South Georgia depends on community-minded people and businesses to survive. Through food donations, we are able to provide food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters with the food and groceries they need to serve the community. The fight against hunger is one that we can win if we work together.”
Pulling together is what this community does best.
You may not be able to donate a lot of food or money, but if you can give your time to help out at collection sites or giveaway events, that is yet another way you can serve others.
You can begin doing your part today and be part of the solution by reaching out to Second Harvest at info@feedingsga.org or calling the center nearest to you.
We have so much to be proud of in this place we all call home, not the least of which is the generosity of our friends and neighbors.
Let’s all work together to eliminate hunger and malnutrition in our own community.
