Habitat for Humanity is doing it again.
We commend Valdosta-Lowndes County Habitat for Humanity for all it does to serve families in our community.
To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the St. Francis Center, the outreach center of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Valdosta-Lowndes County Habitat for Humanity is breaking ground on a family home to be built on 2nd Avenue.
We encourage those who can to financially support Habitat for Humanity.
Habitat for Humanity offers the best kind of help for those who need it.
Habitat’s approach is simple. It is all about forming a partnership with those who need an affordable housing solution.
It may be cliche’ but rather than giving out fish, Habitat teaches people how to fish.
Habitat does not give away homes.
Rather, it works with potential homeowners, who must invest their own sweat equity, to place them in new homes they can afford to maintain.
While Habitat for Humanity is a worldwide nonprofit with chapters in all 50 states and about 70 countries, the important thing for us is that Habitat is right here in our community helping people we know build houses they can make their homes.
Habitat describes its model of providing assistance as “building strength, stability and self-reliance in partnership with families in need of decent and affordable housing.”
Eventual homeowners help build their own homes along with Habitat volunteers and once the house is completed they pay a mortgage payment.
While Habitat relies on numerous volunteers, what the nonprofit often needs is money.
You can learn more about how Habitat for Humanity operates by visiting valdostahabitat.org. You can make donations at the website portal.
There are many opportunities for charitable contributions throughout our community and many worthwhile causes and organizations.
Habitat is one way that you can donate and know that you have made a real and lasting difference in someone’s life.
