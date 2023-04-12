The Lowndes County Board of Education actually spent more money investigating the school superintendent’s use of the school system’s fueling depot than it asked him to repay.
The school board paid a local attorney $3,800 to investigate Superintendent Shawn Haralson.
They asked Haralson to pay the system back $2,800.
Any way you slice and dice it, taxpayers are on the hook for at least $1,000.
We suspect the actual amount is more.
When the school board sent a statement to teachers and school personnel defending its agreement allowing the superintendent to just pay back the $2,800 for gas taken from the fueling depot, the unsigned statement said:
“With respect to the investigative process, we secured outside counsel as a neutral party to investigate the allegations. As a result, outside counsel determined there was no credible evidence supporting the intentional misuse of school system fuel for personal use. Given this finding, the Memorandum of Understanding was mutually agreed upon to allow the superintendent to reimburse the school system $2,800 for undocumented fuel use.”
Are they saying the fuel was not for personal use and that Haralson was actually entitled to it but simply failed to document the usage?
If that is not what they are saying, then what did they mean by that statement?
The fuel put in the tank of his pickup truck — and in an auxiliary tank in the bed of his truck — was either for school use or personal use.
It is pretty much that simple.
If the fuel — even just the fuel put in that auxiliary tank — was for personal use then this is not just a matter of poor record keeping or a failure to document.
So then, what did the investigating attorney mean when he said in his report that he did not find “any credible information supporting the intentional use of system fuel for personal use,” as stated in the Memorandum of Understanding?
Did he mean that Haralson did not intentionally pump fuel into that auxiliary tank in the bed of his truck?
Is the school board also saying the $2,800 that Haralson agreed to repay accounts for all the poorly documented fuel usage by the superintendent?
Does the board have anything to say about the fuel receipts from outside gas stations that Haralson has been reimbursed for?
Beyond the issue of the fuel, the board of education has failed to be forthcoming in this matter.
They have only discussed the matter in executive session.
The Georgia Open Meetings Acts specifically forbids the board from receiving evidence in an employee inquiry in a closed door meeting. Did the board receive evidence in the meeting where they decided on the $2,800 payback?
We don’t know the answers to these questions because the board chairman will not respond to requests for interviews.
People with nothing to hide, simply don’t hide.
We would love to speak with any member of the board of education who will speak on the record.
