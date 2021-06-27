Regardless of the circumstances, suicide is a tragedy.
A story on the front page of the Sunday edition of The Valdosta Daily Times reports on a group to help the people who have lost a friend or relative to a loved one.
Survivors of Suicide Valdosta started several years ago then discontinued meetings a few years back. SOS Valdosta is back with the first gathering scheduled 5:30-7 p.m., July 5, at Just Love Coffee Cafe, next to Publix on Gornto. More information: Visit SOS Valdosta on Facebook, email sosvaldosta@yahoo.com or call (229) 234-9939.
Tamara Hardesty, facilitator, emphasizes SOS Valdosta is not a suicide prevention group. It is for people experiencing the grief of losing a family member or friend to suicide.
Hardesty notes that suicide prevention and dealing with the aftermath of suicide are two very different things.
For people seeking help for themselves or loved ones dealing with suicidal thoughts, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline says there are numerous risk factors for suicide that include:
— Mental disorders, particularly mood disorders, schizophrenia, anxiety disorders and certain personality disorders.
— Alcohol and other substance use disorders.
— Hopelessness.
— Impulsive and/or aggressive tendencies.
— History of trauma or abuse.
— Major physical illnesses.
— Previous suicide attempt(s).
— Family history of suicide.
— Job or financial loss.
— Loss of relationship(s).
— Easy access to lethal means.
— Local clusters of suicide.
— Lack of social support and sense of isolation.
— Stigma associated with asking for help.
— Lack of health care, especially mental health and substance abuse treatment.
— Cultural and religious beliefs, such as the belief that suicide is a noble resolution of a personal dilemma.
— Exposure to others who have died by suicide (in real life or via the media and Internet).
So, NSPL says that everyone should be aware of certain warning signs that may be indicators someone is at or near the crisis point. These warning signs include:
— Talking about wanting to die or to kill themselves.
— Looking for a way to kill themselves, like searching online or buying a gun.
— Talking about feeling hopeless or having no reason to live.
— Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain.
— Talking about being a burden to others.
— Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs.
— Acting anxious or agitated; behaving recklessly.
— Sleeping too little or too much.
— Withdrawing or isolating themselves.
— Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge.
— Extreme mood swings.
State officials warn individuals who exhibit signs of suicide, or identify signs of suicide in others, can call the Georgia Crisis and Access Line, 1-800-715-4225, 24/7. All calls are free and confidential. Alternatively, visit www.mygcal.com for assistance. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is (800) 273-8255.
We urge people to call for help if they, or someone they love or even know, appears to be at-risk.
We also urge people who have lost loved ones to suicide to look into SOS Valdosta.
Help is available.
