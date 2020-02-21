Don’t put those jackets away just yet.
While it seemed spring had already arrived earlier this week with temperatures in the 80s and azaleas blooming, South Georgia is expected to experience lows below freezing and highs only in the 50s this weekend.
So, once again people will turn on the furnace, start a fire in the fireplace or plug in the space heater.
Whether reaching for the thermostat, bringing in the wood for a cozy fire or reaching for that space heater, there are precautions everyone should take to stay safe while staying warm.
If you use space heaters, clear an area for them.
Make sure the heaters are clear of dust or other particles if they haven’t been used in a while.
Don’t use space heaters near piles of clothing or papers or other flammable material.
Do not leave your space heaters unattended.
Remember to turn them off before leaving the home or even the room.
Check your furnace for dust build-up or other possible obstructions or problems.
Check your fireplace and chimney for obstructions.
Sadly, each year, as the temperatures drop, the number of residential fires rise.
Sometimes those fires result in more than property damage, including serious injuries and even the loss of life.
The fires are often caused by poorly kept furnaces or improper use of heaters.
A small amount of preparation and attention can prevent tragedies.
