Today is your last chance to vote.
The runoff election for Georgia's U.S. Senate seats has been called the most important Senate race in history.
The balance of power in the U.S. Senate is in the hands of the Georgia electorate.
Sen. David Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler face serious challenges from Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in two hotly contested races.
Democrats have the chance to control the House, the Senate and the executive branch at the same time.
If that happens, gridlock effectively ends and the Democratic party will see it as a mandate for its more progressive agenda.
In the Nov. 3 election, Republicans lost the White House, gained ground but still face Democratic control in the House and their last hope of holding on to legislative power in the Senate rests with these two Georgia senatorial seats. All Republicans must do to hold control of the Senate is win one of the two races.
Today, the fate of the U.S. Senate is in your hands.
During the early voting period, turnout has been record setting, for a runoff election that is.
We understand many people did not like the results of the presidential election but elections are all about the will of the people and the people have spoken.
There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud and the public can trust in the integrity of the election. You can have confidence in these Senate runoff elections as well.
One final time, we also ask you to please wear a mask when you go to the polls and respect social distancing guidelines to protect both yourself and all of your friends and neighbors around you there.
You will find poll workers wearing personal protective equipment for your safety.
COVID-19 is spiking in Lowndes County with increasing cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
Wearing a mask does not prove you are a Democrat or that you are a Republican.
Wearing a mask simply means you are thoughtful and concerned about your community.
If you are registered and did not take advantage of the early voting period, go vote.
Polls close at 7 p.m.
