Every day it seems there are more community events taking place.
At this point, we are not exactly sure what normalcy looks like but change is definitely in the air.
We are excited to see businesses beginning to thrive again and, hopefully, turn a profit.
It is nice seeing more activity as people begin to feel like they can resume their social lives.
Events cancelled last year, are resuming this year.
Concerts, festivals and other community events are coming back and sporting events, especially high school football, all seem to be in full throttle.
Another example is the region’s premier farm and ag show, the Sunbelt Ag Expo which took place in Moultrie this week, bringing in crowds from throughout Georgia, Florida and beyond.
The economic stimulus occurring around all this activity in undeniable, and most certainly welcome.
We do urge everyone to be circumspect and still take reasonable precautions while attending events and resuming your daily activities, whether that means dining in restaurants, shopping in stores, attending a festival or going to a movie or play.
There is still risk and reason to be concerned about the spread of COVID-19.
Of course, the single most important thing that any of us can do to mitigate that risk is to be fully vaccinated, and we encourage anyone who has not yet received a vaccine to do so, for yourself and for all the people you care about.
The vaccine is safe and effective and the only clear path to staving off another surge, another variant and additional stress on our economy and way of life. Boosters are also now available for many people and will be available for the rest of us soon.
We have all been through so much and everyone is ready to wake up from this pandemic nightmare. Hopefully we have all learned new things about infectious diseases, the spread of viruses, good hygiene and public health.
Last year, surely because we were washing our hands, wearing protective masks, using hand sanitizers, keeping our distance from others and taking general precautions, we had the lowest incidences of the common flu in recent memory. It remains to be seen what this flu season will look like but hopefully we keep some of the lessons learned and new best practices with us for a very long time and keep ourselves and our families more safe.
Please continue to respect others and the decisions they make to wear masks, fist bump rather than handshake and keep their distances, especially when indoors or crowded spaces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.