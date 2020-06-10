COVID-19 is surging in Lowndes County.
As businesses reopen, our community is seeing a significant uptick in cases.
The health crisis is not over.
However, many of you are acting like it is, and that is dangerous for all of us.
While more people are visiting restaurants and more businesses are returning to normal work schedules, Lowndes County has experienced a recent surge.
In just one week, June 1-8, COVID-19 cases in Lowndes grew 34% confirming 159 additional cases, according to The Valdosta Daily Times COVID-19 database.
The swell is more than double the increase in new cases from the previous week.
Two days last week, the county reported about 30 new confirmed cases each. The highest number of confirmed cases for Lowndes since the coronavirus outbreak began.
Then Saturday, Lowndes County added 47 cases in a 24-hour period.
Twenty more cases were reported Monday.
Lowndes County now has had more than 460 cases of coronavirus.
Increasing the total of county cases by a third in a week can be attributed to two main factors: increased local testing and decreased mask wearing and social distancing, said Kristin Patten, South Health District public information officer.
The district tested nearly 1,300 Lowndes residents during the past week, according to the district COVID-19 report.
As businesses continue to reopen, health officials emphasize the importance of continuing to wear a mask, social distancing from others and sanitizing frequently.
We couldn’t agree more.
While many people seem to have moved on, the coronavirus has not.
It is still here. People are still getting sick. People still face the risk of contracting COVID-19.
Yet, we also understand that people are ready to return to their lives. We understand people are concerned about economy and their livelihoods – the need to work, the need to earn an income as bills continue coming due.
We urge people to follow all guidelines: Maintain safe distancing. Respect other people’s space. Avoid crowds. Wear masks. Stay home if feeling sick.
We want to emphasize that large gatherings — ranging from in-person church services to on-the-street protests where social distancing is not taking place and people are not wearing protective masks — are dangerous.
The danger of COVID-19 has not passed.
The proof is in the numbers.
Be smart.
Take precautions.
Wash your hands.
Social distance.
Wear a mask.
Stay safe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.