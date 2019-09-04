Dorian has been a long wait.
Weather forecasters Tuesday claim South Georgia should be safe from the worst of Hurricane Dorian.
That forecast may have changed since these words were written.
Seems everything about Dorian is unpredictable.
So, vigilance is still a watch word.
Keep hurricane emergency kits prepared and at hand.
Keep an eye on weather forecasts for the next couple of days.
Keep yards clear of any lawn furniture and other items.
Stay ready.
Hurricane emergency kits should include:
– Water and nonperishable food for at least three days.
– A portable radio and flashlights with plenty of batteries, prescription medication, important documents and other special needs, such as baby diapers.
– Families should have an emergency plan so each family member knows how to find others. Have another emergency contact person who lives out of town.
– Residents should be ready for a possibility that power could be down for a few to several days.
– Stay informed on evacuation orders and routes.
– Check with insurance agent on flood insurance and homeowner’s policy.
And stay calm.
Waiting for a hurricane – the unknown factors such as its path, its strength, its potential for catastrophe – is stressful.
Dorian has kept us on edge for a week.
So, remain calm. Remain vigilant. And saying a little prayer wouldn’t hurt either.
