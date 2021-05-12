Georgia did the right thing by repealing the state’s antiquated citizen’s arrest law.
Gov. Brian Kemp signed the bill Monday that effectively puts an end to a Jim Crow-era law that had been used to justify vigilante justice.
After Ahmaud Arbery was shot down in the streets of Brunswick last year after having been chased by three white men, two of those men unbelievably claimed they were simply conducting a lawful citizen’s arrest.
Gov. Kemp and Georgia lawmakers have put an end to that kind of defense.
The horrific acts in Brunswick last year when Arbery was gunned down in the street must not happen again.
Of course, any of us would defend our homes and our families if invaded, but that is a far cry from hunting someone down and killing them.
In a rare bipartisan effort, Georgia lawmakers did the right thing.
Still, this is just one step in a long journey, but it is definitely a step in the right direction.
There remains a lot of work to be done in Georgia and across the nation.
Gov. Kemp had said he wanted to “close dangerous loopholes that could be used to justify future acts of vigilantism.”
Still, it was unbelievable Georgia had laws which would allow anyone to think they could take the law into their own hands, chase someone down in the street, and end up acting as judge, jury and executioner.
Georgia does not have a good legacy when it comes to racial justice. It was only about a year ago — amidst national unrest, protests in the streets across the U.S. and cries for social justice — that our state passed a hate crimes bill, after more than a decade without one.
We must continue the dismantling of institutional, systemic racism that has long plagued our state and communities of color.
Kemp had called the old citizen’s arrest law an “antiquated law that is ripe for abuse and enables sinister, evil motives.”
About that, he was exactly right.
