Congratulations to the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts for another successful Spring Into Art opening Monday evening.
The level of artistic talent in our community is always awe inspiring and Spring Into Art is the perfect showcase for all that talent.
And, of course, it is always the social event of the season.
Still, it is not high brow.
The works of experienced, professional, accomplished artists hang side by side with the works of beginning artists, and that is part of what makes this show so special — accessibility and diversity.
Hundreds of paintings, drawings and photographs meet with sculpture and ceramics and other art forms to create a kaleidoscope of creativity and artistry.
Housed in all of the center’s galleries, Spring Into Art can be overwhelming.
There is simply too much to see in one visit.
It was even more difficult to see, and fully appreciate, all of the works during the busy opening reception Monday evening.
While some artists in Spring Into Art are from around the state, throughout the Southeast, and often from across the nation, the vast majority of the artists showcased are from Valdosta-Lowndes County and the more immediate South Georgia area.
That has been an overriding dimension of Spring Into Art for more than 30 years.
The exhibit is a textured overview of area talents.
You can’t help but walk through Spring Into Art and realize that South Georgia’s talents are legion.
The area is blessed with talent and that will be apparent to anyone who experiences the highly concentrated format at the arts center during the next few weeks while the show continues.
Spring Into Art cultivates talent and celebrates our community.
We encourage residents to visit the Turner Center, and see what area artists have to offer with this year's installment of Spring Into Art.
