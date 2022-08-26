The real Friday Night Lights return to South Georgia last week as high school football teams took the fields for a new season.
Teams throughout the region vie to bring more luster to championship reputations or turn the losing tides of the past into a season of victory.
Football has proven a rite of passage for high school players for generations in South Georgia.
For the Valdosta area, in particular, one must not only play well against teams on the season’s schedule but play exceedingly well to compare to the championship teams of the past.
Valdosta and Lowndes County have come to consider the regular season merely a prelude to the playoffs.
That is the expectation.
That is the tradition.
That is a rich part of Valdosta, Lowndes County and South Georgia history.
Love it or hate it, football has shaped Valdosta’s identity. Valdosta’s long-running stint of football championships led to the city’s nicknames of Winnersville and TitleTown.
So, when the 2022 teams take the field and thousands of fans fill stadiums throughout South Georgia, they will be involved in each specific game, but they will also participate in the lore of the Game.
Games past, both played and observed, will be recalled.
Each crunch of helmets and pads will echo similar clashes from seasons past.
Each fumble will evoke memories of heartbreaking losses.
Each touchdown will recall the elation of epic victories.
As teams take the field, they will add new chapters to the region’s football legacy.
They will shape new tales for seasons to come. Stories of their struggles, their victories, their losses will be on the lips of fans and written in the lights of scoreboards.
Their sweat and sinews will bring palpable life once again to the myths and legends of the past, with the hard-hitting impact of the present.
They will weave new destinies from the long-lived dreams of the Friday Night Lights.
