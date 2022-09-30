It is cliche’ to say but it is always better to prepare for the worst and hope for the best.
When it comes to emergency preparedness, few places do it any better than Lowndes County.
The work of our EMA, first responders and utility workers in preparation for what could have been was nothing short of impressive.
While middle south Georgia escaped the wrath of Hurricane Ian, the preparation, staging and public messaging was all well coordinated and that is exactly what we have become accustomed to here in Lowndes County.
From emergency personnel, public utility workers, law enforcement, first responders, firefighters and leadership at the highest levels of county and city governments, the coordinated effort every time we have the threat of severe weather should make us all feel just a bit more safe.
Emergency management personnel coordinate the efforts and work tirelessly to make sure the right resources are positioned in the right locations in the most efficient manner possible should the worst case scenario occur.
When severe weather does strike, while most of us are hunkered down and staying safe in our homes or workplaces, essential personnel are always out in the rain and wind and sometimes even in harm’s way.
Power companies and public utilities are things we generally take for granted until the lights go out or we have no potable water.
Georgia Power and Colquitt EMC prepared crews to responded to outages as soon as they can safely do so.
In the case of Ian, they positioned themselves to be able to quickly provide assistance to our Florida neighbors.
Hopefully, Ian has not been a dress rehearsal for us this year. Hurricane season lasts through November.
While we would prefer to not have to experience another named storm anytime soon, or ever, we are comforted to know we are served by well-trained professionals who know what to do and how to do it.
And we thank them for all they do.
