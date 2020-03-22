People helping people.
We could not be more proud of our community.
Buying extra groceries to give to people who may not have the means to buy what they need.
Flagging down a homeless person, who was not panhandling, to give him a bit of money just because it was obvious he could really use it.
Checking in on families who might need a little extra help feeding or caring for the children.
Checking in on elderly residents who may not be able to get out to buy the things they need.
Thanking people who are still having to work, staffing a drive-through or checking out groceries, for all the extra work they are having to do in these challenging times.
Nurses, doctors and respiratory therapists pulling extra shifts and maybe even putting themselves at risk in order to help keep the rest of us stay healthy.
Volunteers, nonprofits and churches helping feed young people who are out of school and may not otherwise be able to eat a nutritious meal.
Helping friends and neighbors.
Helping total strangers.
These are the things we have seen and heard this past week.
This is our community.
This is what community is all about.
Sure, there is some unnecessary hoarding going on where people rather selfishly buy more than their fair share of eggs, milk or toilet paper, meaning others who need the exact same things must just go without.
We can all be better than that and be much more thoughtful about the needs of the herd.
Putting others above self is humanity at its very best.
Perhaps most inspirational this past week has been the young people of our community.
Young people have been among our most energetic and thoughtful volunteers, using their time off from school for community service.
These are challenging times.
People are understandably fearful.
While social distancing may be pulling us apart in physical ways, a spirit of community is pulling us together in all the ways that matter the most.
We are proud of you, Valdosta.
