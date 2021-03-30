The Valdosta Daily Times invites our readers to share their faith.
Each day, we publish a Faith & Family page that includes inspirational messages, scripture, obituaries, religious news and columns.
The Valdosta Daily Times recognizes the importance of faith and religion in our community and because of that we are encouraging local preachers, ministers, evangelists, pastors, elders and church leaders to share words of faith and inspiration with our readers.
We want to thank local church leaders who have already shared religious columns with us to share with our readers and we hope others will follow their example.
To the hundreds of preachers, teachers, pastors, ministers, priests, imams, rabbis or any church leaders who would like to submit faith-based columns, we encourage you to take us up on the offer and take advantage of the free space in your community newspaper to share your faith with others.
Valdosta, Lowndes County and South Georgia are home to so many churches, representing various denominations and religious persuasions.
We have Protestant churches, Catholic churches, synagogues, mosques, halls, chapels, temples and other places of worship.
Our people are nondenominational, denominational and interdenominational.
Churches of Christ, Churches of God, Baptist churches, Methodist churches, Presbyterian churches, Catholic churches, Assemblies of God, Kingdom Halls, Episcopalian churches and so many more houses of worship dot our neighborhoods, cities and counties.
Every aspect of our lives is shaped by our beliefs, regardless of our chosen faith.
We encourage you to submit as many religious columns as you would like to be published on our Faith & Family page.
Your columns will run on a rotating basis as we work to make sure as many faiths are represented on our pages as possible.
Perhaps you see some churches or pastors represented more than others but that is not because we have selected those columns above others. It is because those are the columns we receive.
Columns should not be written as a series or in multiple installments because we rotate columns based on the submissions we receive and the space that is available.
Columns should be 300-400 words and deal with subjects of faith and inspiration.
Columnists may include the name of their church or a description of their ministry at the end of each column.
Columnists should observe standard grammar rules, not use all caps for emphasis, not overuse exclamation points and spell check copy prior to submission.
The purpose of the submissions should not be to condemn other faiths, but rather to explain a religious point of view, offer encouragement or simply to share words of inspiration.
Space on our Faith & Family page of the newspaper each day is largely determined by the number of obituaries we receive.
Columns will run as space is available, and if there are multiple columns from different sources, we will rotate the submissions.
We encourage columnists to submit a head-and-shoulders photograph to be included each time the column is published.
We hope to hear from many more preachers, ministers, evangelists, pastors, elders and church leaders from throughout our community.
Syndicated columns or columns written by sources outside of our coverage area will not be considered.
Writers can submit the columns to valdostadailytimes.editorial@gaflnews.com.
