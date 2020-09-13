Police respond to reports of gunshots at Freedom Park.
Two young men injured.
Police respond to reports of gunshots in a Bemiss Road parking lot. Police arrive; witnesses scatter.
A young man dead.
Police respond to reports of gunshots outside of a West Martin Luther King Jr. Drive business. Police arrive; witnesses scatter.
A young man dead.
Police respond to reports of gunshots on North Forrest Street.
A young man dead.
Four shooting incidents, with tragic consequences, in less than two weeks in Valdosta.
In neighboring Brooks County, a young man died, apparently asleep in his home, after someone shot into the residence.
At this writing, late last week, no suspects had been arrested in the deaths. Deaths which, police have said, are believed to be unrelated to one another.
While there may be different offenders in each case, while the incidents behind each shooting may be unrelated, they are related in their connection to our community.
They are related for the grief of the people who knew the victims, and for the people who know the offenders, and they are related to residents who knew none of the victims nor any of the offenders.
We are all related when lives are lost to the bullet or eventually lost to decades behind bars.
As a city, as a region, as neighbors, friends and co-workers, we are all related to one another.
So, in a town of our size, when violence hits Bemiss Road, Forrest Street or MLK Drive, it’s a street that’s only a short drive from any of our homes or workplaces.
And if you do not know the lives lost and the lives destroyed, you likely know people who do – friends, neighbors, coworkers, church members. Lives in horrible pain because of sudden violence and senseless tragedy.
The people who fled from two of the incidents when police arrived likely know some of the lives lost, lives destroyed and lives affected. Their lives have been impacted by what they witnessed.
If they haven’t already, we urge the people who know anything about these crimes to come forward. Share what you know.
Coming forward will not make sense of what happened. It will not bring the lost lives back. But coming forward will provide answers.
Answers that are needed, even in the face of senseless violence.
