We oppose a push to take the selection of the Georgia Secretary of State out of the hands of the people.
We think the call for a constitutional amendment by Georgia Speaker of the House David Ralston that would give lawmakers the power to appoint the Secretary of State is misguided.
If the people of Georgia do not approve of the duly elected Secretary of State, the people of Georgia have absolute recourse — the next election.
The Georgia Secretary of State oversees elections, registers voters, tracks corporate filings, grants professional licenses and oversees the state's securities market.
It is an important state office that should always be accountable to the people of Georgia — the voters — and not just to which political party happens to be in power.
We strongly believe in leaving decisions in the hands of the voters.
Ralston's call for a constitutional amendment seems to be a knee jerk reaction in the heat of the moment as he and others follow a recklessly crafted and baseless narrative about a stolen presidential election.
In the heat of the battle, Ralston very hastily made this call for a constitutional amendment and he needs to quickly walk it back.
Think about the implications.
A man, a political party or a Speaker of the House, does not like the results of an election so the recourse that comes to mind is change the state's constitution.
Not only would that be a dangerous precedent, it is dangerous to even think that way.
We certainly understand Ralston and many others are disappointed with the outcome of the election.
People are always disappointed with the outcomes of elections.
Someone always wins and someone always loses.
Will we change the rules every time the party in power loses some of that power?
We just think Speaker Ralston did not think this through.
As the dust settles, we hope cooler heads prevail.
Of course, a constitutional amendment is not that easy and it would eventually go to a referendum and would be very unlikely to pass.
Ralston is no neophyte and he knows this would be a long shot at best.
So, if he knows it has little to no chance of ever passing, why grandstand and make this big announcement?
Clearly, it is a matter of political posturing, pandering to a base and cowering to perceived power but Ralston surely did not consider the long lasting implications for himself or for the GOP under his leadership.
Speaker, this is a very bad idea.
