We couldn’t be more pleased to hear the news that Second Harvest of South Georgia has been earmarked to receive $18 million to build a new facility.
As noted in an article in the Weekend Edition of The Valdosta Daily Times, the Lowndes County Commission and Second Harvest of South Georgia were awarded $18 million in grants to expand the capacity of the regional food bank through a new facility, county officials and Second Harvest representatives said in a joint statement.
The Georgia Department of Community Affairs provided the grants under the federal CARES Act for the Community Development Block Grant – Coronavirus program.
“This once-in-a-lifetime investment in rural Georgia will enable the food bank to increase its reach and better serve those in need in Lowndes County and surrounding areas,” county officials said.
The project is in the design phase and construction is expected to begin this fall. Second Harvest of South Georgia will be announcing a capital campaign soon to raise the remainder of the funding needed to complete the project, representatives said.
When the fund drive begins, we encourage you to support it.
The good done by the people of Second Harvest is inestimable.
Second Harvest does so much to help people who need help the most, and while the $18 million is well deserved, the food bank still needs the generosity of the community to help everyone in need.
The truest measure of any community is how it takes care of its most vulnerable residents and we are so fortunate to live in an area where altruism abounds.
Unfortunately, the needs are so great that they are never quite fully met.
Second Harvest says there are three primary ways you can help serve families who need it most.
You can donate food, donate money or donate your time.
All three things are needed, pretty much all the time.
Hunger is not just a third world problem, and we must not overlook the very real needs that exist right here in our own communities.
Nonperishable food items are always needed, as well as money.
In fact, Second Harvest calls donations “the life-blood of our organization.”
We couldn’t say it any better than they said it themselves, “By donating food, you can ensure children, senior citizens and families across South Georgia will have something to eat tomorrow. Second Harvest of South Georgia depends on community-minded people and businesses to survive. Through food donations, we are able to provide food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters with the food and groceries they need to serve the community. The fight against hunger is one that we can win if we work together.”
Pulling together is what this community does best.
You may not be able to donate a lot of food or money, but if you can give your time to help out at collection sites or giveaway events, that is yet another way you can serve others.
You can begin doing your part today and be part of the solution by reaching out to Second Harvest at info@feedingsga.org or calling the center nearest to you.
